Ceasefire in J&K during Ramzan

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday told security forces in Jammu and Kashmir not to launch operations during the holy month of Ramadan/ Ramzan, which starts from Thursday.

The decision was taken to help the peace loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment and Home Minister Rajnath Singh informed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti about the decision, a Home Ministry statement said.

“It is important to isolate the forces that bring a bad name to Islam by resorting to mindless violence and terror. Security Forces to reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the government expects everyone to cooperate in this initiative and help the Muslim brothers & sisters to observe Ramzan peacefully and without any difficulties.