CCTVs in major trains, baggage scanners at all rly stations soon

Bhubaneswar: In order to strengthen security of passengers, the railways authorities and Odisha Police have decided to install CCTV cameras in major trains and baggage scanners in all railway stations across the state.

The decision was taken in a coordination meeting on railways security held under the chairmanship of DGP RP Sharma in Bhubaneswar today.

Addressing the media, Additional Director General (ADG) of Railways Pranabindu Acharya said, “CCTVs will soon be installed in all the coaches of major trains and at all the railway stations.”

He also added, “Baggage scanners will be installed at all railways stations. The facilities will come up at Rourkela railway Station within seven days.”

“Complaints regarding non-functioning of baggage scanner have been received from various places. The railway authorities will take steps to repair them,” added Acharya.

Sources said a proposal to bring new railway lines under the jurisdiction of Government Railway Police (GRP) will soon be sent to the government. These include the Talcher-Sambalpur, Rayagada-Koraput and Khordha-Nayagarh line.

Among others, officials of South Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway, and South East Central Railway were present in the meeting.