CCTV cameras installed at Gurupriya bridge to ensure protection

Malkangiri: The Odisha Government has stepped up measures to ensure protection of the Gurupriya bridge over Janbai river in the cut-off area of Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri district.

The bridge will act as a major connecting link for the residents of cut-off areas in the district. The administration has installed closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at different locations for keeping surveillance round the clock.

As per reports, six high-resolution CCTV cameras have been installed at different locations of the bridge to keep a track on movement of Maoists as well as assist BSF personnel to provide better security in the region.

With the installation of the CCTV cameras, the bridge would remain under 24X7 security by the BSF personnel who will keep an eye on the movement of the Maoist ultras.

Besides, a tender has also been floated for proper illumination of the Gurupriya bridge at the cost of Rs 40 lakh.

Talking to the media, Junior Engineer Suresh Mishra said as decided, a total of 60 high-powered electric lights would be set up in the entire area of the bridge. Besides, two hi-max lights would be installed at a height of 16 metres on both sides of the bridge.

The bridge will connect 151 villages with a population of about 30,000 spread over seven panchayats in the cut-off area to the mainland.

The foundation stone for the bridge was laid in 1982 by the then Chief Minister JB Patnaik and again by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2000.