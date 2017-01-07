‘CCTV camera to be installed during panchayat polls’, says SEC

Bhubaneswar: In order to maintain law and order situation in the state during the time of panchayat polls, the State Election Commission during a meeting with the district collectors and the superintendents of police has unveiled certain measures for making special security arrangements in sensitive areas during the panchayat polls scheduled from February 13.

In the meeting chaired by the State Election Commissioner(SEC) RN Senapati, it was decided that strong rooms would be set up at the block level and all the employees to be deployed for election duty would also be trained. Further, installation of CCTV cameras, booths identified as very sensitive will also have arrangements for taking of photographs during the voting hours.

Senapati has also said that 10 percent of more ballot papers would be dispatched to all booths for the better management of polling. Further election observers will also be appointed for every district for smooth conduct of election. The observers will have to submit their reports to the Commission within

the stipulated time.

The Commissioner asked the district collectors to keep a close watch on violation of model of conduct to make the election free and fair.

Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan, Director General of Police KB Singh, Home Department Principal Secretary Asit Tripathy, Panchayati Raj Department Secretary DK Singh also attended the meeting.