CCEA nod for waiver of penal interest on govt loans to PPT

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for waiving of penal interest on government loans to Paradip Port Trust (PPT).

As per the cabinet decision, the waiver of penal interest amounting to Rs.1076.59 crore in respect of PPT as on March 31, 2017 and further accruals thereon till the date of approval of the waiver.

The port to pay penalty @ 0.25% of penal interest as on the date of approval of the waiver of penal interest. The PPT to start the repayment of the outstanding principal of Rs. 387.74 crore and outstanding interest as on date of approval of the waiver and the re-payment to be completed in two instalments in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Notably, Paradip Port Trust had availed Rs.642.69 crore of loan under different heads at different points of time beginning from 1967 to 2002 to finance its various infrastructure projects. Each loan was to be repaid in 20 yearly installments with a five year moratorium period.

The PPT was incurring losses up to the year 1987-88 and there was a huge deficit in revenue account due to insufficient cargo. Consequently, PPT could not start its repayment as per schedule. The PPT has a total loan liability of Rs. 1743.69 crore (Rs.387.74 crore towards defaulted principal, Rs.279.36 crore towards interest and Rs. 1076.59 crore towards penal interest) as on March 31, 2017.

Further, the port has a future fund requirement of around Rs.6,695 crore for different upcoming developmental projects and employees’ pension liabilities up to 2018-19. Therefore, the Port is not in a position to repay the total loan liability of Rs.1,743.69 crore.