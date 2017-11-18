PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

CCEA may soon decide on mines allocation for commercial mining

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
coal mines

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) may soon take a call on the methodology for allocation of coal mines for commercial mining, according to sources.

A discussion paper on the modalities for allocation of coal mines through auction route was earlier placed in the public domain for comments.

The government plans to put under the hammer 5-6 coal blocks for commercial mining by private players.

Coal Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said that enabling provisions have been made in the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 for allocation of coal mines by way of auction and allotment for the sale of coal.

