CBSE scholarship for class-X girl students, last date Nov 15

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification regarding scholarships for female students who have cleared their class 10 exams.

Students who wish to apply for a scholarship can do so from the official website of the CBSE (cbse.nic.in).

As per a notification released by the board, female students who have secured above 60 percent or 6.2 CGPA and above in the Class-X examinations this year can apply for the scholarship.

The scholarships are available only for those students who have passed class 10 Board exams from school affiliated with the CBSE. There are two schemes available for students— the first is a “CBSE merit scholarship scheme for single girl child for +2 studies 2017” and the second is “renewal of online applications of CBSE merit scholarship scheme for single girl child X pass awarded in 2016”.

The eligibility conditions for each of these schemes are available on the Board’s website. CBSE has called for applications both online and offline.

The last date to apply for the scholarships online is on November 15, 2017. For the hard copies, the Board has announced in a notice that the last date for the same is on November 30, 2017.