CBSE revises Class X, XII exam dates

New Delhi: On the wake of assembly elections in five different states, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has changed the exam dates of few papers of the Class X and Class XII board exams to address concerns of students.

As per board sources, the exams have been advanced by nine days. While the Tamil paper has been postponed from March 10 to 18, Gurung language paper has been preponed from March 23 to March 10.

Similarly, NCC exams have been delayed by 8 days from March 15 to March 23.

Meanwhile, for Class XII Physical Education paper has been postponed by 2 days from April 10 to April 12, Sociology paper has been shifted from April 12 to April 20.

Likewise, Theatre studies paper will be held on April 10 instead of April 20, Tangkul language exam will be held on April 10 and Food Service paper, which was to be held on April 29, will now take place on April 26.

It is to be noted that about 10, 98,420 students will appear for the Class XII board exam, while 16,67,573 candidates will take Class X exam this year.