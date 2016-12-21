CBSE to reintroduce Class 10 board exams from 2018

New Delhi: The Class 10 board exams are all set to make a comeback after the governing body of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has proposed compulsory board exams for all students of Class 10 from 2018 onwards.

Earlier, the CBSE Class 10 examination was scrapped in 2010 and was replaced with the current Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) that provides for tests and grading through the year as a means to reduce pressure on students.

But with the parents and students alleging that the current credit system being a confusing affair, the proposal for reintroducing the Class 10 board examination was made.