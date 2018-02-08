CBSE likely to release NEET exam forms today at cbseneet.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2018) for Undergraduate Admission notification today on the official website cbseneet.nic.in.

However, no such information was available on the official website – cbseneet.nic.in as of now. Some media sources mentioned that the updates for the same are expected to be released today on the website.

The website of the CBSE NEET is currently under construction. A message on the website said that the page will be made available soon.

Candidates willing to apply for the NEET UG 2018 Examination are advised to keep checking the official webpage for updates regarding the notification.

Earlier the CBSE Board had announced that the NEET (UG) 2018 examination will be exactly same as it was for NEET (UG) 2017 examination. The Board also notified that there is no change in the syllabus for NEET (UG) 2018.

The NEET 2018 examination would be conducted in English, Hindi and eight other regional languages.

Some of the unverified reports suggested that the NEET UG 2018 online application forms will be available from February 8, 2018. A detailed notification regarding the NEET (UG) 2018 Examination is expected to be released today evening.