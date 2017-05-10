Headlines

CBSE likely to declare UGC NET 2017 results today; check cbsenet.nic.in

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
UGC NET

New Delhi: The UGC NET January 2017 Exam results are likely to be announced today. The results will be available at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official website: www.cbsenet.nic.in.

CBSE is the coordinating agency for conducting the examination which determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

The examination was conducted on January 22, 2017. CBSE conducted NET in 83 subjects at 88 selected NET Examination Cities spread across the country.

CBSE also recently released the answer keys on its official website.

Steps to check CBSE UGC NET Result 2017 result:

– Click on Results of UGC NET JAN 2017- Visit cbsenet.nic.in

– Enter the necessary details

– Click on Submit

– Download and take a print out for future reference

Comments

