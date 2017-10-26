CBSE: Failed students can now appear class X, XII exam as regular candidates

Bhubaneswar: In a big relief to CBSE students, who appeared class X and XII exam last year and failed by scoring less numbers in several subjects, can now appear as regular students.

As per the latest circular issued by the board, the students can take admission in CBSE affiliated schools as regular students.

The decision came as a relief to students of Odisha where around 4000 students failed due to alleged mark goof up by the CBSE in 2016-17 academic session.

Earlier the flunked candidates used to appear the exam as private candidates and had to register separately. They usually appear the exam in the different centre than that of the regular students.

“Those who have failed in Class X, XII in 2017 Examination can seek fresh admission as a regular candidate in CBSE-affiliated school and appear for X, XII Examination 2018,” reads the circular issued by the board.

The board has also given a second chance to students who want to improve their last year’s marks by allowing them to appear the exam this year.

Notably, from this year the board has made students registration online and made Aadhar cards mandatory. Besides, parents have also been asked to submit self-declaration forms of their annual income during the registration.