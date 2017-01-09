Headlines

CBSE exams postpones, to start from Mar 9

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to postpone Class X and XII exams by a week in view of the upcoming assembly polls in five states UP, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand.

Announcing the schedule on Monday, the board said Class X exams will begin from March 10 and continue till April 10. Similarly, Class XII exams will also begin on the same day and continue till April 29.

In the release, the board has said that they have made all possible efforts to maintain reasonable time gap between major papers and assured that students going for entrance exams like JEE and NEET complete the board examination first.

About 10,677 schools have registered for this year’s examination as 1667573 students for Class X and 1098420 students of Class XII have enrolled for this year’s exams.

