Headlines

CBSE to conduct NEET on May 7

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
NEET

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG)-NEET, 2017 on May 7.

A notification from the board said the online application for the entrance test began from January 31 and will end on March 1, 2017.

Candidates can download the form and apply through cbseneet.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted in 80 cities across the country at 1500 examination centres. This year all seats of MBBS, BDS courses admission will be made through the examination. About 10 lakh candidates are likely to appear in this year’s examination.

While the lower age limit is 17 years candidates more than 25 years will not be allowed to apply for the examinations.

A candidate is allowed to appear a maximum of three times for the examination. Candidates who have already appeared for AIPMT/NEET previous years will be counted against the permissible three attempts.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Ravindra Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja
9.4K
Latest News Update

Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva survive road accident
Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed
6.9K
Headlines

Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed
BSNL offer BSNL offer
5.4K
Business

BSNL new offer gives 30 min free voice calls daily
rehearsal rehearsal
3.9K
Headlines

Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade 2017
BPIA BPIA
3.8K
Twin City

Direct int’l flight from BPIA from March 27
To Top