CBSE to conduct NEET on May 7

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG)-NEET, 2017 on May 7.

A notification from the board said the online application for the entrance test began from January 31 and will end on March 1, 2017.

Candidates can download the form and apply through cbseneet.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted in 80 cities across the country at 1500 examination centres. This year all seats of MBBS, BDS courses admission will be made through the examination. About 10 lakh candidates are likely to appear in this year’s examination.

While the lower age limit is 17 years candidates more than 25 years will not be allowed to apply for the examinations.

A candidate is allowed to appear a maximum of three times for the examination. Candidates who have already appeared for AIPMT/NEET previous years will be counted against the permissible three attempts.