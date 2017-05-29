CBSE Class XII results: Soumya Sambhabi of SAI tops in Bhubaneswar zone

Bhubaneswar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced Class-XII examination results. The board declared the results at around 10.20 am.

Soumya Sambhabi of the SAI International School topped the examination in the Bhubaneswar zone. She scored 98.4 per cent.

A total of 58,935 students had appeared at the CBSE Class-XII examination from the Bhubaneswar zone.

The all-India pass percentage stood at 82 per cent, a point lower than last year’s overall percentage of 83 per cent. Students scoring in the 95-100 percentage range have increased to 10,091 from last year’s 9351, official sources said.

Meanwhile, the results of few students and schools in the State have been withheld ‘due to some technical difficulties which has triggered resentment.

However, the schools authorities are trying to contact CBSE authorities over the issue and it is hoped the results of withheld students will be published by Monday.