CBSE class XII results declared

Bhubaneswar: Finally the wait is over as CBSE class XII results have been announced on Sunday. The students can get their result from the websites www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.results.nic.in and www.cbse.nic.in.

This year a total 11 lakh students appeared for the examinations. Among these 4,60,026 girls and 6, 38, 865 boys appeared for the exam.

From Odisha 15,278 students appeared for the exam; while 58,935 students belonged to the BBSR Zone.

Similarly, from West Bengal and Chattisgarh respectively 23,000 and 18,000 students appeare