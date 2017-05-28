Headlines

CBSE class XII results declared

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
CBSE

Bhubaneswar: Finally the wait is over as CBSE class XII results have been announced on Sunday. The students can get their result from the websites www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.results.nic.in and www.cbse.nic.in.

This year a total 11 lakh students appeared for the examinations. Among these 4,60,026 girls and 6, 38, 865 boys appeared for the exam.

From Odisha 15,278 students appeared for the exam; while 58,935 students belonged to the BBSR Zone.

Similarly, from West Bengal and Chattisgarh respectively 23,000 and 18,000 students appeare

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

ITER ITER
3.5K
Headlines

SOA placement row: ITER Dean Rajkishore Hota arrested
private bus private bus
2.9K
Headlines

Private bus catches fire on BBSR-CTC road, all passengers safe
sex racket sex racket
2.0K
Latest News Update

Sex racket busted in Jaipur, 10 people held
SOA SOA
1.9K
Headlines

Fake campus placement in SOA, students return empty-handed
observers observers
1.5K
Headlines

BJD appoints senior leaders as party observers for 18 districts
To Top