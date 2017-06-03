CBSE class X results declared; Pass percentage down 5%

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for class X students from across the country on Saturday.

Results from Allahabad, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun and Trivandrum regions have been uploaded on the websites. Results of other regions are in process of being uploaded, the board said.

Students can check the results online at www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.inor www.cbse.nic.in.

As per sources, the pass percentage of students in CBSE class 10th board exams is 90.95% which is lower than last year, when the pass percentage was 96.21%.

A total of 16, 67,573 candidates had appeared for the exam this year.

On May 28, the board had declared the results for class XII which had seen a dip of over one per cent in the pass percentage.