CBSE Class 12 economics paper re-test today

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct a re-test of Class 12 economics paper today, nearly a month after it was leaked triggering widespread outrage and confusion among students across India. After reports of the leak surfaced on March 28, the CBSE announced it will re-conduct the examination on April 25.

Then, there were also reports of the CBSE’s Class 10 mathematics paper being leaked, but the board decided against a re-test of the Class 10 paper, saying the examination was “largely an internal segment” of the school education system.

“The candidates will appear (for the exam) from the same allotted centres using the same admit card,” a board official said today.

For conducting the re-test of the economics paper, the board had said “Class 12 exams are a gateway to higher education and various professional competitive exams which have limited seats. Therefore, giving undue advantage to a handful of beneficiaries of the alleged leak of the economics paper would not be in larger interest of the students.”

Earlier this month, the CBSE had said it found no impact of the Class 10 mathematics paper leak after an assessment. The reports of leak of the CBSE papers had caused disappointment among students across the country last month.

The HRD ministry then set up a committee to examine the process by which the CBSE conducts examinations.

The seven-member panel, headed by former HRD secretary Vinay Sheel Oberoi, will suggest measures to make the process “secure and fool-proof” using technology. The committee has to submit its report by May 31 to the Human Resource Development Ministry.