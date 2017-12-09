CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Examination 2018 Practical Schedule released

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has shared the schedule for practical exams and internal assessment with the affiliated schools.

According to a notification of the board, the practical exams for class 12th and 10th board examinations for 2018 are said to start from January 16th, 2018.

The schools have been instructed to upload the practical marks on the website by February 25th, 2018. The date sheet for CBSE Board Examinations 2018 is expected to be released by end of December or in January 2018.

The Board examination date sheet for Class 10th and 12th has not been released as yet and is expected to follow soon. Some experts have suggested that due to Holi, CBSE Boards 2018 would start a day or two ahead of the typical date of March 1.