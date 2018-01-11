CBSE class 10, 12 exams from March 5

Headlines

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Wednesday, announced that it will conduct its annual examinations of Classes 10 and 12 from March 5.

While the CBSE class 10 examinations would end on April 4, the class 12 board examinations have been scheduled to go on until April 12.

The students in class 10 will appear for the subject Information and Communication Technology as their first paper, English is the first exam for class 12 students.

As per the guidelines, the board’s affiliated schools will conduct the practical exams from mid-January and complete it by January 31.

Students from both the class will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass the board examination. All the students will be assigned a grade in a rank order.

Grades will be provided for internal as well as practical marks. The board exam will commence from 10.30 am. CBSE date sheet 2018 is available at the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.in.

