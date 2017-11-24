CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams to be held in March, not in February

New Delhi: Ruling out the rumours on advancement on the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams to February, an official of the central board confirmed that the 2018 board examinations will be held in March. In recent months, several reports and rumours have emerged suggesting an early time table for the board exams.

According to reports, CBSE is currently working on the formalities of the All India Secondary School Examination or class 10 and All India Senior School Certificate Examination or class 12 board exam date sheets and the stakeholders will be intimated about it as it is ready.

“The class 10 and class 12 board exams will begin in March next year only .The schedule of the exam is yet to be finalised and intimated accordingly,” the CBSE official said.

Though, earlier, a proposal was generated to deliberate upon the possibility of conducting board exams from mid-February taking into consideration various processes and preparations in the administration of exams. The purpose of the proposal was to have more time for evaluation and bring quality.

In 2017, CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were postponed due to the assembly elections held in five states, and the examinations finally started on March 9.