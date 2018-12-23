CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2019 Date Sheet Released

Bhubaneswar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the date sheet of Class 10 and Class 12 examination for the year 2018-19 on its official website.

According to the date sheet, Class 12 board examination will be held from February 15 to April 3, 2019 while the Class 10 board examination will be held from February 21 to March 29, 2019.

To give students sufficient time between consecutive papers, CBSE has released the board exam time table seven weeks before the exam date. The Board has made it clear that the exam dates have been fixed in a way that it does not coincide with the dates of competitive exams.

The board has also tried to conduct early the exam of subjects offered by a small number of students so that less number of schools are involved and disturbed.

The exam will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. However, answer books will be given to students at 10 am. Students have to write their particulars on the answer book. The question paper will be distributed to students at 10.15 am.

CBSE offers 40 vocational subjects in Class 12 and 15 in Class 10. The Board offers 240 subjects in total, out of which, this year Class 10 and 12 students have opted for 30,000 combinations of subjects.

The CBSE board exam results 2019 is likely to be released by the first week of June.