Headlines

CBSE announces JEE Main 2017 results at jeemain.nic.in

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
JEE Main

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has announced the result for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2017 today. The board had not notified about the time of result declaration, but based on past year trends, it was speculated that the result would be out by 1:00 pm. The pen-paper based JEE Main 2017 exam was conducted on April 2, while computer-based JEE Main exam was conducted on April 8 and April 9. Every year more than 12 lakh students appear for JEE Main exam. The JEE Main 2017 results have been declared on April 27 on the official website, the link for which is jeemain.nic.in

How to check the results:

  • Log on to the official website,nic.in
  • Click on the relevant link
  • Enter your roll number/ registration number in the space provided
  • Click to submit
  • Results will be displayed

Note:

  • The scores that will be released will comprise of marks obtained in Paper 1 along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in JEE (Advanced)
  • Further, the rank shall comprise All India Rank (AIR) and All India category rank
Related Items:, , , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

old baby old baby
14.6K
Latest News Update

In pics: 8 month old baby from Punjab Weighing 17 Kg
Ramdev Ramdev
7.5K
Latest News Update

Ramdev baba accident goes viral
Odia song Odia song
4.9K
Entertainment

Popular Odia Song “Jai Phula” in America gym center
Vajpayee Vajpayee
3.9K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik meets Atal Bihari Vajpayee, asks about health
coaches coaches
2.9K
Headlines

Railways to increase 3AC coaches in long distance trains
To Top