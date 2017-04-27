CBSE announces JEE Main 2017 results at jeemain.nic.in

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has announced the result for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2017 today. The board had not notified about the time of result declaration, but based on past year trends, it was speculated that the result would be out by 1:00 pm. The pen-paper based JEE Main 2017 exam was conducted on April 2, while computer-based JEE Main exam was conducted on April 8 and April 9. Every year more than 12 lakh students appear for JEE Main exam. The JEE Main 2017 results have been declared on April 27 on the official website, the link for which is jeemain.nic.in

How to check the results:

Log on to the official website,nic.in

Click on the relevant link

Enter your roll number/ registration number in the space provided

Click to submit

Results will be displayed

Note: