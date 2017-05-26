CBSE to announce Class XII exam results on May 28

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce Class XII exam results on Sunday, May 28. A total of 10,98,891 candidates from 10,678 schools registered for exams. The exams were conducted from March 9 to April 29.
The CBSE also informed that it will follow the Delhi High Court’s order on moderation policy.
Delhi HC had ordered the Central Board to continue evaluation process for the class 10 and 12 board exams this year as per the grace marks policy that was in vogue when the students submitted the examination forms.
Earlier, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had assured Class XII students that their result would be declared on time.