CBSE to announce Class 10th results on Saturday at cbseresults.nic.in

Pragativadi News Service
Class 10th

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce its Class 10th results tomorrow (Saturday) at forenoon at its official website cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

As of now, no confirmed time has been known from the board,. The Board had declared Class 12 results at 10.20 am; therefore students can expect the 10th result close to that time.

This year 7,81,463 students appeared in CBSE’s school-based exam and 8,86,506 students took the board-based exam.

Students, who are short of a mark or two to clear the exam are awarded grace marks, have a reason to rejoice as the board has decided not to mention it on the marksheets. The Board had last month decided to mention grace marks on the marksheets besides scrapping the moderation policy.

