CBI takes Green Ray Chief Shahiruddin on 3 day remand again

Bhubaneswar: The Special CBI Court here on Friday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take chit fund company Green Ray International Ltd (GRIL)’s Managing Director Mir Shahiruddin on a three-day remand further for interrogation.

After his arrest, this is the second phase remand of Shahiruddin. His lawyer has claimed that, Shahiruddin is not involved in the case and the sections which have been imposed by police and CBi officers are also false.

It may be noted here that Green Ray Chit Fund started operating in 2004 at Jaleswar area of Balasore district of the state with currently having more than 100 branches all across the country. On the pretext of providing returns at higher rate of interest, he has duped more than 500 crore rupees from many innocent investors.

However, after being absconding since 2013, he was arrested by the CBI from Kolkata on February 3. He was brought to Bhubaneswar on a transit remand on February 5 and produced in the CBI Special Court which allowed the CBI to take on six-day remand.