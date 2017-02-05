CBI takes company Green Ray chief Shahruddin on six day remand

Bhubaneswar: A special chit fund court on Sunday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take Green Ray Chit Fund Director Mir Shahruddin on a six day remand.

The central investigation agency will interrogate the tainted company chief and unearth various financial irregularities of his multi crore ponzi firm. It had applied for ten day remand period but the court allowed only six days of custodial interrogation.

Shahruddin was arrested on Friday from Rajarhat area of Kolkata and was brought on a transit remand to Bhubaneswar.

The dubious agency has been accused of duping nearly Rs 2000 crore from investors on promise of high return. As many as 12 cases have been registered against the company with the Economic Offencxe Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch attaching a 20 acre land and more than Rs 57 lakh of bank deposits in the name of the firm.