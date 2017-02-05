Headlines

CBI takes company Green Ray chief Shahruddin on six day remand

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
CBI

Bhubaneswar: A special chit fund court on Sunday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take Green Ray Chit Fund Director Mir Shahruddin on a six day remand.

The central investigation agency will interrogate the tainted company chief and unearth various financial irregularities of his multi crore ponzi firm. It had applied for ten day remand period but the court allowed only six days of custodial interrogation.

Shahruddin was arrested on Friday from Rajarhat area of Kolkata and was brought on a transit remand to Bhubaneswar.

The dubious agency has been accused of duping nearly Rs 2000 crore from investors on promise of high return. As many as 12 cases have been registered against the company with the Economic Offencxe Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch attaching a 20 acre land and more than Rs 57 lakh of bank deposits in the name of the firm.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

5.0K
Entertainment

Ollywood romance: From reel to real
Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
3.9K
Crime

Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
BSNL BSNL
3.3K
Business

BSNL offers 1GB data at Rs 36
Odia movie Odia movie
3.3K
Entertainment

New upcoming Odia movie “Lucky”
IPL auction OCA 10 names IPL auction OCA 10 names
2.9K
Headlines

OCA suggests names of 10 Odia cricketers for IPL auction
To Top