CBI submits probe report of Itishree murder case to SC

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted its final report in the sensational Itishree Pradhan murder case to the Supreme Court on Friday.

The central investigating agency submitted the report in a sealed envelope. The hearing of the case will be in February 2018, sources said.

The murder case of Itishree Pradhan, who was working at Tikiri Upper Primary School in Kashipur block of Rayagada district on contractual basis, had turned out to be a major political issue as the victim had submitted her grievance at all administrative levels, including the Chief Minister’s Office, seeking protection as she was facing sexual harassment at the workplace, but fell on deaf ears.

Itishree had brought sexual harassment allegations against former school sub-inspector (SI) Netrananda Dandasena.

Later, she was burnt alive under mysterious circumstances.

While the state government had ordered a Crime Branch probe into the incident, the Supreme Court, on the basis of a PIL, had later ordered for a CBI inquiry in January 2015.

On April 26, 2016 the District Judge and Sessions Court of Rayagada sentenced Netrananda Dandasena to life imprisonment in connection with the murder case.