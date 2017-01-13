CBI SP Rajiv Ranjan meets DGP KB Singh

Bhubaneswar: CBI Bhubaneswar SP Rajiv Ranjan paid a visit to DGP KB Singh today even as BJD has been crying foul of political pressure on CBI leading to the marathon raids on the ruling party politcians’ houses on Thursday. The apex investigating body had conducted about 30 raids yesterday in connection with Seashore Chit fund scam.

BJD party spokesperson Pratap Deb had alleged that after about two years of space, suddenly the CBI had conducted raids mostly on ruling party politicians ahead of panchayat polls owing to pressure from Centre. The meeting of the two major cops fired speculations.

But Ranjan dismissed these allegations. “I called upon the DGP as a junior officer. This was nothing more than a junior IPS meeting a senior IPS out of courtesy,” he said, adding, “What will we get out of the raids! We are just doing our work of investigating.”

Ranjan met Singh at the DGP camp office in the city.