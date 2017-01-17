CBI (SIT) Jt. Director in city to review chit fund investigations

Bhubaneswar: High level officials of CBI’s eastern zone including Joint Director (SIT) Navin Singh reviewed the status and progress report of chit fund investigations.

Singh chaired an important meeting on Monday afternoon which was attended by CBI (SP) Rajiv Ranjan and 16 other senior investigative officials where he took stock of the probe reports.

Discussions into investigation reports especially the ones of Rose Valley, Seashore was tabled during the meeting.

Speaking to officials on Rose Valley issue, Singh urged them to take the investigations forward on the basis of crucial information collected from accused like TMC MPs Tapas Pal, Sudip Bandyopadyay.

Similarly, since the probing agency has raided as many as 36 places out of state in connection with the Seashore scam and has included BJD leaders like MP Ravindra Jena, MLA Pravat Biswal and Naveen Niwas employee Saroj Sahu, Bapi Sarkhel in its investigation scanner, the case possess very high importance, Singh said.

Since it implicates involvement of political bigwigs the Joint Director instructed officials to give the case ample importance and make the charge sheet as strong as possible so that the real culprits do not slip away.

Notably, on the backdrop of Supreme Court’s order to handover as many as 44 different chit fund cases to CBI, the latter has initiated investigations into most of them but has been unable to dispose most notably the bigger cases like Sahara, Rose Valley, Seashore scams.

But recently the probing agency has begun extensive investigations into the cases on a war footing.