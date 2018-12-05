CBI seeks 14-day custody for middleman Michel

By pragativadinewsservice
CBI seeks 14-day custody
New Delhi: The middleman in the VVIP chopper scam , Christian Michel, was produced before the CBI Special Court on Wednesday.

Sources said the agency has sought the middleman’s maximum custody of 14 day. Earlier,  AgustaWestland middleman was  taken to Patiala House court amid tight security.

The key middleman in the Rs 3600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal was extradited to India on Tuesday.

The process was monitored by the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Michel is an UK national. His extradition is significant on the backdrop of the ongoing extradition of  Vijay Mallya who has fled the country.

pragativadinewsservice
