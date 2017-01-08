State at Large

CBI raids senior RSP official on DA case

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
RSP

Rourkela: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths raided house and office of a senior official of Rourkela Steel Plant here on Sunday.

The senior official identified to be BP Burma Executive Director (Works) in the steel plant. Burma was transferred two days ago to Bokaro Steel Plant.

Sources said Burma was alleged to have amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Investigative sleuths have yet not commented on detail assessment of properties as Burma was not available for comment.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

barabati ODI barabati ODI
5.8K
Headlines

Online ticket booking for Barabati ODI begins
BSNL BSNL
5.5K
Business

BSNL launches Rs 144 plan: Free unlimited calls for one month
free data free data
5.0K
Business

Airtel offers one year free data for users
2.6K
Culture

‘Literary translation demands great deal of creativity…’
naveen to meet president naveen to meet president
2.2K
Headlines

President invites Naveen
To Top