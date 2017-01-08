CBI raids senior RSP official on DA case

Rourkela: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths raided house and office of a senior official of Rourkela Steel Plant here on Sunday.

The senior official identified to be BP Burma Executive Director (Works) in the steel plant. Burma was transferred two days ago to Bokaro Steel Plant.

Sources said Burma was alleged to have amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Investigative sleuths have yet not commented on detail assessment of properties as Burma was not available for comment.