CBI raids Chidambaram and son Karti’s Chennai residences

Chennai: The CBI on Tuesday raided former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti’s residences in Delhi and Chennai in connection with alleged favours granted in FIPB ( Foreign Investment Promotion Board) clearance to a firm.

The searches were also conducted in Mumbai and Gurugram. A total of at least 14 locations in Chidambaram’s home city of Chennai were searched by the CBI, sources said.

As per sources, the searches are on at 14 places a day after an FIR or police complaint named Karti Chidambaram as an accused in connection with foreign investment clearances to a media company. The allegation is that Karti Chidambaram’s company facilitated clearances to INX Media in 2008 for kickbacks.

Interestingly, Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea controlled 50 percent INX Media.

Commenting on raids, Chidambaram accused the government of using the CBI and other agencies to target his son and his friends.

Chidambaram, a top Congress leader, was Finance Minister in the Manmohan Singh government.

