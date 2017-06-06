CBI raided on allegations of a loan default that has been repaid 7 years ago: NDTV

New Delhi: Denouncing the CBI raid conducted on its offices and residence of the founder Prannoy Roy, NDTV claimed that the raid was a blatant political attack on the freedom of press as the step was taken without even conducting a preliminary enquiry.

Reportedly, CBI on Monday searched the residence of NDTV founder Prannoy Roy here and three other locations for allegedly causing losses to a private bank. The agency has registered a case against Roy, his wife Radhika and RRPR Holdings for allegedly causing losses of Rs 48 crore to ICICI Bank, CBI sources said.

Legal analysts are dumbfounded that where courts have refused to give any order in these years, the CBI conducted raids based on a private complaint.

The allegation was purely insane as the loan has been repaid by Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy more than seven years ago.

NDTV and its promoters have never defaulted on any loan to ICICI or any other bank. We adhere to the highest levels of integrity and independence, said the Indian television media.