Headlines

CBI raided on allegations of a loan default that has been repaid 7 years ago: NDTV

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
NDTV

New Delhi: Denouncing the CBI raid conducted on its offices and residence of the founder Prannoy Roy, NDTV claimed that the raid was a blatant political attack on the freedom of press as the step was taken without even conducting a preliminary enquiry.

Reportedly, CBI on Monday searched the residence of NDTV founder Prannoy Roy here and three other locations for allegedly causing losses to a private bank. The agency has registered a case against Roy, his wife Radhika and RRPR Holdings for allegedly causing losses of Rs 48 crore to ICICI Bank, CBI sources said.

Legal analysts are dumbfounded that where courts have refused to give any order in these years, the CBI conducted raids based on a private complaint.

The allegation was purely insane as the loan has been repaid by Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy more than seven years ago.

NDTV and its promoters have never defaulted on any loan to ICICI or any other bank. We adhere to the highest levels of integrity and independence, said the Indian television media.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

windshield windshield
1.8K
Latest News Update

Horse rams into car windshield in Jaipur; watch video
Pipili Pipili
1.5K
Headlines

Tension at Pipili over couple’s death; locals torch three buses
AI AI
1.5K
Twin City

AI introduces new flights to Kolkata, Hyderabad from State capital
scientists scientists
1.4K
Headlines

Scientists discover new way to stop cancer
Draupadi Murmu Draupadi Murmu
1.3K
Headlines

BJP seeks Conch support for Draupadi Murmu in prez poll
To Top