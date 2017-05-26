Headlines

CBI names Shahabuddin as accused in journalist murder case

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
journalist

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday named RJD strongman and ex-MP Mohammad Shahabuddin as an accused in the murder of journalist Rajdev Ranja.

Ranjan, Siwan bureau chief of Hindi newspaper, was murdered on May 13, 2016 by unknown assailants.

The four-time RJD MP from Siwan is alleged to have been involved in the murder of Rajdeo Ranjan.

The CBI Special court had on May 22 issued the production warrant against Shahabuddin on the plea of CBI to produce him through video-conferencing for trial.

The CBI had also filed the application the same day for making Shahabuddin as an accused in the case.

The CBI counsel submitted that it would soon file charge-sheet against Shahabuddin, who is currently lodged in high-security in Tihar jail.

