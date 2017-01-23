CBI grills MLA associates in Seashore scam

Bhubaneswar: CBI on Monday turned the heat on some associates of BJD’s Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Prabhat Biswal for their alleged links with Seashore Group chief Prashant Dash. Seashore Group, a chit fund company, is accused of cheating investors of more than Rs 500 crore.

The central probe agency grilled at least seven close aides of the MLA. CBI sources said 12 persons, owing allegiance to Biswal, were summoned to depose at the CBI office for interrogation. Sources said CBI had raided some of their houses, including that of Biswal on January 12.