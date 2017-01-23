CBI grills MLA associates in Seashore scam

Bhubaneswar: CBI on Monday turned the heat on some associates of BJD’s Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Prabhat Biswal for their alleged links with Seashore Group chief Prashant Dash. Seashore Group, a chit fund company, is accused of cheating investors of more than Rs 500 crore.
The central probe agency grilled at least seven close aides of the MLA. CBI sources said 12 persons, owing allegiance to Biswal, were summoned to depose at the CBI office for interrogation. Sources said CBI had raided some of their houses, including that of Biswal on January 12.
On January 5, Biswal’s wife Laxmi Bilasini was interrogated by the CBI in connection with a dubious land deal with Seashore Group. On November 21, 2014 the couple deposed at the CBI office and faced interrogation in connection with the controversial land deal between Laxmi Bilasini and Seashore Group. Laxmi Bilasini is a former Zilla Parishad president.In 2011 Seashore Group wanted to purchase a land from Laxmi Bilasini in Jajpur and paid Rs 29 lakh, which went to the account of Biswal, CBI sources said. When the land deal did not materialize, Seashore Group demanded the money back. Biswal and his wife claimed to have returned the money to Seashore Group.
“The couple showed us an agreement about settlement of money. But we want to check the signatures of the couple and Seashore chief Prashant Dash,” said a CBI officer. The couple already denied their roles in the scam and said they had a fair land deal with Seashore Group. However, Laxmi Bilasini said she returned the money to Seashore Group in cash in 2012. But the CBI did not buy her story as she reportedly failed to substantiate her claim.