CBI frames charges against Dilip Ray in coal scam

New Delhi: BJP leader and former Union coal minister Dilip Ray gets into trouble as a Delhi special CBI Court has framed charges against him in coal block allocation scam on Wednesday. The charges have also been framed against three others in the scam.

Rourkela BJP MLA Ray was present in the Court when charges were framed against him. During Atal Bihari Vajpeyi’s tenure as PM, Ray was the coal minister. CBI sources alleged flouting of rules in allocation of Giridiha coal block in Jharkhand to Castron Technologies Limited in 1999.

The others against who the charges have been framed in the case include former coal department additional secretary Pradeep Kumar Banerjee, OMC advisor (projects) Nityanand Goutam and Castron Technologies director Mahendra Kumar Agrawal.

Ray has said he is a victim of political vendetta.