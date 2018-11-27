CBI files supplementary charge sheet against 1993 Bombay blast accused

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against an accused in the 1993 Bombay Bomb Blast case in the designated TADA (P) Court, Mumbai (Maharashtra).

The accused, a resident of Mumbai, was absconding since 1993 and was arrested on June 1 this year. The charge-sheeted accused is presently in Judicial Custody.

He was declared a proclaimed offender by Designated TADA (P) Court, Bombay and a non-bailable arrest warrant was also issued against him on 17.09.1997. Further, in order to apprehend the said accused, a Red Corner Notice was also issued by the Interpol.

On 12th March, 1993 Bombay was rocked by a series of bomb blasts which killed 257 persons, injured more than 700 persons and destroyed property worth Rs. 27 crore (approx.). CBI had registered the case on 19.11.1993 on the request of Maharashtra Government and took over the investigation from the State Police.

After the investigation, CBI had earlier filed charge sheet against several accused persons in the Designated TADA (P) Court, Mumbai. They were later convicted in the case.

The CBI investigation revealed that the said accused was an active member of criminal conspiracy concerning this case. He was in Dubai and working in close association with other prime absconding accused persons.

It was also alleged that he attended the conspiratorial meeting at Dubai which was headed by the prime absconding accused. In pursuance of the said meeting, the accused got training in handling of arms and ammunition, throwing hand grenades and making bombs.

The above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under the Indian Law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial.