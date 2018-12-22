CBI court convicts KVIC clerk in bribery case

Bhubaneswar: A CBI court in Bhubaneswar on Saturday convicted a clerk in a bribery case and sentenced him to one-year rigorous imprisonment.

Special CBI Judge Lokanath Mohapatra found Bibhisana Nayak, the Upper Division Clerk of Khadi and Village Industries Corporation, (KVIC) Bhubaneswar, guilty in the case.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 on the convict.

According to sources, Nayak had demanded Rs 5,000 bribe from one Nilakantha Mansingh of Chhatrapada in Begunia block to process his loan file and to get the loan sanctioned under Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme.

On the basis of the complaint of the Mansingh, a case was registered with CBI, Bhubaneswar on August 4, 2013. Accordingly, a trap was laid and Nayak was caught while accepting the bribe.

The CBI court pronounced the verdict after recording statements of 11 witnesses and examining 80 documents.