CBI court allows MP Hansda to attend winter session of Parliament

Bhubaneswar: A Special CBI CJM court here allowed jailed Lok Sabha member Ramchandra Hansda to attend the upcoming winter session of Parliament, starting from December 15.

Speaking to media persons, the Parliamentarian’s counsel Gouri Shankar Pani said that Special CBI CJM court has allowed Ramchandra Hansda to attend the Parliament from December 18 to 22.

The court has directed the central agency’s officers to produce the petitioner along with his identity card before the Chief Security Officer of Lok Sabha or the appropriate staff of Lok Sabha Secretariat for allowing him to attend the session.

Similarly, the court has directed Hansda to stay at any government accommodation and provide address details to it through CBI officers accompanying him. The court has clearly stated that no outsider, except family members of the petitioner, will be allowed to stay with him while he is in the National Capital.

He has also been asked not to associate himself with anyone linked to the case registered against him. Hansda has also been directed to bear all expenses of CBI officers accompanying him for five days.

After the session on December 22, the court has asked the CBI sleuths to collect the MP’s identity card from the appropriate staff of the Lok Sabha.

CBI officers will produce Hansda before Special Jail Jharpada’s superintendent on December 23. The central agency had arrested the MP in November, 2014, for his alleged links with Nabadiganta Capital Services.