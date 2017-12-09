CBI books NTPC Director, 2 others on graft charges

Bhubaneswar: The CBI has registered a case against Director (Finance) of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited Kulamani Biswal for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for a foreign jaunt.

The national investigation agency has also booked Director of BGR Mining and Infra Private Limited Rohit Reddy Bathina, a middle-man Prabhat Kumar and others for criminal conspiracy and other sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

“We had received an information that Biswal was planning a trip to abroad from Bhubaneswar with his wife and daughter on December 8 for which Bathina had arranged for the delivery of Rs 5 lakh through Hawala channels which would have eventually been delivered to Biswal at his residence in Asian Games Village Complex, New Delhi,” said a CBI official.

The act of the trio discloses prima facie commission of criminal offenses under sections 11 and 12 the PC Act and 120-B of IPC,” the officer added.