CBI arrests murder accused after 23 years chase in Odisha

Balasore: After 23 years of long chase, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an accused in connection with a 25-year-old murder case here on Thursday.

The arrested was produced before CBI court in Bhubaneswar today. The investigating agency has appealed for a 10-day remand of the accused to extract more information.

The arrested accused has been identified as Gajendra Mahanta alias Gajia of Ramagudia village under Sukinda police limits of Jajpur district.

Gajia was involved in the abduction and murder of one Samapada Rout, a Trade Union Leader residing under the jurisdiction of Tomka police limits in Jajpur district that took place in in July 1993.

The central investigating agency had filed a charge-sheet on April 3, 1995 against eight named accused persons. Later, another charge-sheet was filed on July 10, 1997 in the Court of Special CBI Court, Bhubaneswar against three named accused persons including Gajia.

Gajia had escaped from custody and absconded during investigation 23 years ago. The court had declared him as proclaimed offender on October 16, 1995.

The accused was hiding himself at Bhimani (Haryana). Acting on a tip-off, CBI officials from Bhubaneswar conducted a raid on Utkal Express and arrested the accused from the running train at Balasore Railway station in the wee hours today.