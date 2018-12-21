CBI arrests Bengali newspaper editor in chit fund scam

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Suman Chattopadhyay, editor of Bengali daily Ei Somoy and Director of M/s Disha Productions and Media Private Limited, in Kolkata.

Chattopadhyay was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation of a case registered against I-Core Group, a Ponzi Scheme Company. He failed to clarify certain financial transactions with I-Core Group, which is being probed for alleged financial irregularities.

According to the CBI, the investigation has revealed that funds collected illegally by the I-Core Group were allegedly diverted in the accounts of M/s DPMPL as well as personal account of Chattopadhyay.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Court of Special CJM in Bhubaneswar today.