CBFC refusal to certify “Lipstick under My Burkha” movie

Mumbai: Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) refused to certify the film, “Lipstick Under my Burkha” stating that “the story is lady oriented, sexual references and use of abusive words, among other reasons”.
The film is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, and is the story about four women in a small town in India who chase their dreams through discreet acts of rebellion.
Director Kabir Khan and others have slammed over the CBFC’s denial of a certificate of this film. The film’s director Alankrita Shrivastava said she is determined to ensure that the Indian audiences get to watch the film.
However this movie has won the Oxfam Award for the ‘Best Film on Gender Equality’ at the Mumbai Film Festival and ‘Spirit of Asia Prize’ at the Tokyo International Film Festival.