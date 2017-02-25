Bollywood

CBFC refusal to certify “Lipstick under My Burkha” movie

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
CBFC

Mumbai: Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) refused to certify the film, “Lipstick Under my Burkha” stating that “the story is lady oriented, sexual references and use of abusive words, among other reasons”.

The film is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, and is the story about four women in a small town in India who chase their dreams through discreet acts of rebellion.

Director Kabir Khan and others have slammed over the CBFC’s denial of a certificate of this film. The film’s director Alankrita Shrivastava said she is determined to ensure that the Indian audiences get to watch the film.

However this movie has won the Oxfam Award for the ‘Best Film on Gender Equality’ at the Mumbai Film Festival and ‘Spirit of Asia Prize’ at the Tokyo International Film Festival.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition
15.0K
Entertainment

Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition
Nagarjuna Nagarjuna
5.8K
Entertainment

Superstar Nagarjuna’s son Akhil’s wedding called off
Sahitya Akademi award Sahitya Akademi award
5.3K
Headlines

Odia author Monalisa Jena wins Sahitya Akademi award for translation
Ashok Muduli OAS Ashok Muduli OAS
4.4K
Headlines

Daily wage labourer’s son cracks OAS
Odia girl Myra wins ‘Little Miss India 2017’ title Odia girl Myra wins ‘Little Miss India 2017’ title
4.1K
Headlines

Odia girl Myra wins ‘Little Miss India 2017’ title
To Top