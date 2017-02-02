CB to probe Sunki Ghat blast case

Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch has been handed over the probe into the horrific Koraput’s Sunki Ghat landmine blast incident on Wednesday, police headquarters informed.

Earlier, Home department Special Secretary Lalit Das had said that IG, Operations RP Koche and Intelligence Director Sunil Roy would head investigation into the horrific case that transpired on Wednesday evening.

A crucial assessment meeting was held in the presence of Koche, Roy, Koraput SP, DIG South Western Range DIG S Saini at the district police headquarters.

Till now as many as 8 police personnel have died while five others have been injured during a landmine blast in the ghat on Wednesday evening while 13 assistant drivers and driver havildar were travelling in a police vehicle towards Angul to attend a training programme.

The eight martyred were presented guard of honour earlier during the day.