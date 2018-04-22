CB grills College lecturer, 4 others in Patnagarh wedding gift blast

Bolangir: In a development in the Patnagarh wedding gift blast, the State Crime Branch has started questioning a lecturer of Bhaisa College in Bolangir district and four others and known to have extracted some vital information.

As per reports, the Crime Branch officials are interrogating one Punjilal Meher, the English Lecturer of Bhaisa College. Four others including the deceased bridegroom Soumya Sekhar Sahu’s parents are also being quizzed by the probe agency.

The CB sleuths have started interrogating Meher and Sekhar’s mother, who also works in the same college after they got to know that there was scuffle between both of them over getting the post of the Head of the Department.

Worth mentioning here, the incident had occurred on February 23. On the fateful day, they received a parcel as marriage gift, which when they opened, exploded. While groom Soumya Sekhar Sahu and his grandmother Jemamani were killed in the wedding gift bomb blast, the bride Rimarani Sahu sustained severe burn injuries in the explosion.

Rimarani, who was recently discharged from the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, had urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for a thorough probe into the incident and the immediate arrest of the assailant.