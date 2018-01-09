CB ADG to probe Talabania IIC’s assault on Journalist

Bhubaneswar: Ramakanta Patra, Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Talabania police station in Puri district, was transferred to the district Police Headquarters by the Puri district SP on Monday, after he attacked a TV channel journalist at the Capital Hospital here on Sunday night.

Inspector Gayatri Mishra was appointed as the new IIC of the Talabania police station, sources said.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Asit Tripathy informed that the State Crime Branch ADG would probe into the matter.

According to reports, Patra sustained injuries after causing a mishap near river Daya on the outskirts of the city. He was taken to the Capital Hospital for treatment and a TV reporter, identified as Subhrakant Padhiary, went there to cover the news.

When the cameraman, who accompanied the reporter started recording, the police officer, being irked over this, started shouting and punching the mediapersons.

The entire incident was captured in a video which in no time spread like wildfire drawing flak from various quarters. The video shows the cop kicking and punching the reporter and abusing him in filthy language. A complaint has been registered at the Capital police station in this regard by the journalist.