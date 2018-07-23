Caught on camera: Flash flood sweeps away dozens of blackbucks in Ganjam

Berhampur: Several dozens of blackbucks were swept away after being caught in a flash flood in Kharakhari river near Purushottampur in Ganjam District on Monday.

According to sources, some villagers filmed the desperate attempts by the antelopes to swim to safety.

Reportdely, the incident took place under the Ghumusara wildlife division in the district where a special conservation programme for the endangered species is underway.

Eyewitnesses said, the blackbucks were swept away by the rising waters, and were doing their best to swim to the higher grounds.

When asked, the forest officials were tight lipped about the fate of the antelopes.