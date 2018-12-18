Catriona Gray from The Philippines crowned Miss Universe 2018

Thailand: Catriona Gray from the Philippines claimed the Miss Universe crown for 2018 on Monday, held at Impact, Muang Thong Thani, Pak Kret in Thailand.

Gray won the top spot after beating contestants from 93 countries.

Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa crowned her successor at the grand event.

The 24-year-old Filipina-Australian has become the fourth Filipina to bring home the coveted title.

In a red dress inspired by the volcano near her home, Gray talked about working with children in the slums of Manila and advocated for the legalisation of medical marijuana.

Besides being a model, Gray is also a television host and singer.

However, India’s Nehal Chudasama failed to make it to the Top 20 of the Miss Universe 2018 pageant. Lara Dutta had last brought back the crown in 2000.

Ahead of the finale, Miss Spain, Angela Ponce became the first transgender contestant in the competition’s history. Unfortunately, Ponce failed to make it to the top 20.