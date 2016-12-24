Cashless system in ration shops by 31 March, 2017

New Delhi: To promote cashless economy the government has decided to implement cashless system in all ration shops across country by March 31, 2017.
Union Minister of food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan announced it on Friday. The state governments will play instrumental role in this initiative and the central government will provide technical assistance to states.
Total 5.27 lakh ration shops in the country. Of these, only 38,000 ration shops have been restored in cashless payment system. By the end of March 90% of the ration shops in order to restore this preparation.
According to Food Minister of the country, at the present 176 834 ration shops ‘point of sale’ has been automated by machines. The six states so far have all been automated ration shops.